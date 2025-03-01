Gene Hackman 'mysterious' death: Actor and wife may have died nine days before they were found, report

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, officials confirmed on Friday. Authorities believe the couple may have died nine days before their bodies were discovered.

Mysterious circumstances, but no foul play suspected

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that the last signal from Hackman’s pacemaker was recorded on February 17, leading investigators to believe it was likely the day he passed away. Toxicology reports are pending, but carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out.

Police discovered Hackman in the kitchen, while Arakawa and their dog were found in a bathroom, where an open prescription bottle and scattered pills were present. Authorities have ordered a toxicology analysis on the medications, though results could take three months or longer.

Hollywood legend’s lasting legacy

Hackman's most popular role was Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and its sequel Superman II (1980).

He was also known for his performances in The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973), The Conversation (1974), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Under Fire (1983), Power (1986), Loose Cannons (1990), The Firm (1993), The Quick and the Dead (1995), The Birdcage (1996), Enemy of the State (1998), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), and Runaway Jury (2003).

He retired from acting after his role in the 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport. His contributions to cinema have been widely celebrated, with these iconic roles marking significant highlights of his career.

Living in a home outside Santa Fe, Hackman maintained a private life away from the spotlight in his later years. He married Betsy Arakawa, a pianist, in 1991.

Authorities continue investigating the cause of death, with no immediate signs of foul play, but questions remain about the role of medications in the tragic deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.

