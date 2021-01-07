Are Kim Kardashian, Van Jones dating? Here's what fans think

Popular American Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's fans have their eyes on the couple since reports about problems in their marriage and their divorce have surfaced. As Kim and Kanye currently try to figure out their marriage, people have started guessing who is the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star going to date post-divorce.

Rumours have been rife about the reality star dating the 52-year-old CNN commentator Van Jones. Many users shared images of Jones and Kardashian at Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, hosted jointly by Variety and Rolling Stone. This show focused on prison system reforms in the US.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kim Kardashian and Van Jones





Kim Kardashian is dating Van Jones??? Am I hearing this right!?!?!? ð¤ðð³ â Vou Pamâ (@SamanthaVouPam) January 7, 2021

ok .. pause on the politics. Van Jones & Kim Kardashian??? Kanye West & Jeffree Star??? what is going on? ððððððððð â certifiedcee! (@Vibeewithcee) January 7, 2021

Hearing that Kim Kardashian is *allegedly* dating Van Jones even though news of her alleged divorce just broke has my brain in circles. pic.twitter.com/0pEk8B97kZ â Court ð½ (@herroyalcourtt) January 6, 2021

.......IF KIM KARDASHIAN IS ACTUALLY DATING VAN JONES...............WE ALL GO TO THE MOON IâVE HAD ENOUGH OF THIS PLANET............ â Zach Schiffman (@schlife) January 6, 2021

*the most important senate race of my lifetime currently happing*

Me searching âKim kardashian and van jonesâ on twitter pic.twitter.com/syOMaC6Ckh â KC (@KCziemann) January 6, 2021

According to a Page Six report, the 40-year-old reality TV star and the 43-year-old rapper's divorce is imminent. Another media report stated the couple, who has two daughters- North and Chicago and two sons - Saint and Psalm, is "keeping it low-key but they are done".

Kim has reportedly hired Laura Wasser as her attorney and they are in settlement talks."

Kim is busy preparing for law exams and is focusing on her prison reform campaign. Kanye is done with the Kardashians and their over-the-top reality star lives , as per a report in Page Six.

The report further adds, "He is completely over the entire family. He wants nothing to do with them."

Even though their divorce talks are on, the couple has reportedly not taken a call on division of their properties.

