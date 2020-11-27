Business Today
'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona

Some Twitter users, however, mistook Maradona for pop singer Madonna. As a result of this confusion, tributes started pouring in for iconic pop singer on social media

November 27, 2020 | Updated 11:43 IST
Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Thursday due to heart failure at the age of 60 at his Buenos Aires home. Football enthusiasts took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the footballer. Some Twitter users, however, mistook Maradona for pop singer Madonna. As a result of this confusion, tributes started pouring in for iconic pop singer on social media.

However, some of the users were quick to quell the fake news and put the record straight.

Known for his iconic 'Hand of God' moment in the 1986 World Cup against England in Mexico, Maradona scored a total of 34 goals in 91 matches he played for Argentina's national football team. The football legend had been facing health issues in the recent past. He underwent an emergency surgery for subdural haematoma, a condition where blood clots between the brain and its outermost covering.  

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three day national mourning after Maradona's death. The UEFA honoured the legend by observing a minute of silence before Champions League matches on Wednesday.

Tags: RIP Madonna | Madonna pop singer | Diego Maradona | Diego Maradona death
