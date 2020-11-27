'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Thursday due to heart failure at the age of 60 at his Buenos Aires home. Football enthusiasts took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the footballer. Some Twitter users, however, mistook Maradona for pop singer Madonna. As a result of this confusion, tributes started pouring in for iconic pop singer on social media.

Queen of pop gone





Gone too soon

Rip Madonna gone too soon ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/KMxziKA82y â Trap House (@SugarDaada) November 25, 2020

However, some of the users were quick to quell the fake news and put the record straight.

Did not know Madonna was a footballer

RIP Madonna ðð didnât even know she played football, truly one of the greats x pic.twitter.com/g10v3JURcf â stephen (@stephensh_arp) November 25, 2020

Donald Trump confused Maradona for Madonna

Donald Trump's fake Madonna tweet

RIP Diego Armando Madonna, who played football like a virgin pic.twitter.com/0rHo9uRR0k â Financial News In A Nutshell (@pelhambluefund) November 26, 2020

What's wrong with Trump?

What the is wrong with this mad man who said âMaradona died and she should RIP and that he used to listen to her great music in the 80sâ. He just needs to GO! Simply get out and heâs back to his crawl space in Florida and keep his ass quiet! Guess Madonna was a fan of his! Idiot â Lesley (@leslaurent) November 27, 2020

Till when will this trend continue?

They had RIP Madonna trending yesterday too. â Gerard Byrne (@Leto_II_of_Dune) November 26, 2020

People tweeting #RIPMadonna.. are you really that dumb? â Gigi Ba (@GigiBa50584630) November 26, 2020

Twitter confusing MARADONA with MADONNA is giving me life right now.

RIP Diego ðð¼ð¹#Maradona#Madonna#mistakenidentity @ Manila, Philippines https://t.co/LTBiXNhusl â Louis Claparols (@louisclaparols) November 26, 2020

Diego Maradona was a great singer

RIP #Madonna

You cheated the sport if football with your hands, But at least your songs were good! pic.twitter.com/OVveZYFoaf â Ian Yerp (@yerpian) November 25, 2020

Known for his iconic 'Hand of God' moment in the 1986 World Cup against England in Mexico, Maradona scored a total of 34 goals in 91 matches he played for Argentina's national football team. The football legend had been facing health issues in the recent past. He underwent an emergency surgery for subdural haematoma, a condition where blood clots between the brain and its outermost covering.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three day national mourning after Maradona's death. The UEFA honoured the legend by observing a minute of silence before Champions League matches on Wednesday.

