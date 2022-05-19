Adidas, Gucci are selling a $1,644 umbrella that doesn't protect from the rain  

Luxury fashion brand Gucci and sportswear behemoth Adidas are facing users’ wrath for selling an umbrella at $1,644 or 11,100 yuan in China. Apart from the exorbitant price, the umbrella also does not protect the user from rain as it is not waterproof. Apparently, it is a 'sun umbrella'.

The listing on Gucci website reads, “Part of the adidasxGucci collection, this sun umbrella features the Interlocking G and Trefoil print. adidas and Gucci venture into a collection, where the Web juxtaposes with the three white stripes, and the GG monogram combines with the trefoil.”

The umbrella has been made in Italy and comprises carved birch-wood handle, green and red web and G-shaped handle. Gucci further states, “Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use.”

Soon after this became viral, netizens started wondering what is the purpose of selling an umbrella that doesn’t even stop rain at exorbitant prices. A user wrote, “RT Luxury: Gucci and Adidas are grabbing headlines in China for selling an 11,100 yuan ($1,644) umbrella that doesn’t even stop rain.”

The umbrella has eight 24.8” ribs and a wood shaft diameter of 0.5-0.6”. Buyers can get their umbrella within 2-3 business days via the Premium Express, which is free of cost. Using the standard (fragrance only) delivery mode, buyers within the US can get their umbrellas within 2-5 business days.

Luxury brands have faced more scrutiny in China amid backlash prompted by Chinese president Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ campaign. Brands like Adidas have also struggled with growing nationalism that has prompted boycotts and preferential treatment of local companies.

