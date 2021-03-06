Adidas launches metre-long 'baguette sneakers'; netizens have a field day

International shoe maker Adidas has grabbed the internet's attention with a bizarre trend known as 'baguette sneakers'. Created in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, these are metre-long trainers or extra-long sneakers. The trend went viral as soon as the rapper shared some pictures on his social media.

Tommy Cash is seen wearing the "longest shoes in the world" in two of his Instagram posts. The trend is even more bizarre as the pair of shoes comprises one black and one white shoe. These shoes feature at least 40 rows of lace holes to keep the shoes secure to the feet.

