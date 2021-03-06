Adidas launches metre-long 'baguette sneakers'; netizens have a field day

International shoe maker Adidas has grabbed the internet's attention with a bizarre trend known as 'baguette sneakers'. Created in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, these are metre-long trainers or extra-long sneakers. The trend went viral as soon as the rapper shared some pictures on his social media.
Tommy Cash is seen wearing the "longest shoes in the world" in two of his Instagram posts. The trend is even more bizarre as the pair of shoes comprises one black and one white shoe. These shoes feature at least 40 rows of lace holes to keep the shoes secure to the feet.
A Twitter user named Pop Base shared these images saying, "Adidas unveils their longest shoes ever, in collaboration with Tommy Cash." This was followed by several retweets and a discussion among Twitterati on the wacky trend.
Adidas unveils their longest shoes ever, in collaboration with Tommy Cash. pic.twitter.com/cy4Af4LswKPop Base (@PopBase) March 2, 2021
Netizens had some really fun takes on the trend. From being longer the Life Goes On chart duration to mothers' weapon of choice getting an upgrade, here's how netizens reacted:
Now, that's a take
Thats longer than Life Goes On chart durationMR FUTURE NOSTALGIA (@mikeIipa) March 2, 2021
Why is Adidas selling baguettes?
cant even lift your toes to walk with themev YOONGI MONTH (@peachywithluv) March 2, 2021
How does one walk in these, hmm
You don't walk with this just skatingDaddy Jack, E.& C.H.S. (@JackExtraDipity) March 3, 2021
How tf am I supposed to walk in theseAyolwnim (@TheAyoSamuel) March 3, 2021
What even are these sneakers?
That is why the world ain't healingpic.twitter.com/VkXQaRCVtt(@LisVoodoo) March 3, 2021
GENUINELY thought this was a joke when i first saw them but it's REALXigbar Fizzlebeef (@ZacRulzOK) March 2, 2021
this is so dumb and I hate that I know people will buy it pic.twitter.com/1OB1NPLzXoAri (@joons_Iight) March 2, 2021
Perfect punishment for my kid
*my kid messes up*Skeptic Believer (@OlaniyiIbnOdin) March 3, 2021
Me: unlace and lace back my baguette shoes, that's your punishment.
Mom's weapon of choice just got an upgrade
momma's weapon of choice just got an upgrade https://t.co/zscaL6V0YTmaurrice (@1Cheilo) March 3, 2021
