Gucci sells 'Indian kurta' at Rs 2.55 lakh; netizens say 'no thanks'

Italian fashion giant Gucci is selling a kurta worth Rs 2,55,629 ($3,500). This kurta is described as a 'floral embroidery organic linen kaftan' on the Gucci website. This is an off-white kurta featuring floral embroidered yolk, a neck opening with a self-tie tassel, and patchwork on the sleeves.

As this experiment by Gucci went viral, Indians were far from pleased and one user said that kurtas like these were available at $5 in India. Another user commented that they won't shell out more than Rs 200 for a kurta like this.

From "Gucci selling 'Indian kurta' in the price of gold" to "our Ashokbhai can make this for Rs 500", here's how netizens reacted

This, however, is not the first time that the Italian fashion behemoth has come under fire for cultural appropriation. Back in 2019, Sikhs decried Gucci for its 'Indy Turban', which cost almost $800 each due to the importance of the turban in Sikh traditions.

Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group called Gucci out for cultural appropriation and tweeted, "@gucci @Nordstrom The Sikh turban is not just a fashion accessory, but it's also a sacred religious article of faith. We hope more can be done to recognize this critical context. #appropriation"

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian had also faced the wrath of the netizens for wearing long hoop earrings featuring the 'Om' symbol in a photoshoot. The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star was accused of cultural appropriation as 'Om' is extremely sacred, as per Hinduism.

