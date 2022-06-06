Angelo Moriondo Google Doodle: Google pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine 

Search engine Google paid tributes to Angelo Moriondo, the inventor of espresso machines, on the occasion of his 171st birthday with a special doodle. The doodle has been designed by Olivia When using coffee. He was born to a family of entrepreneurs on June 6, 1851, in Italy’s Turin. Moriondo’s grandfather founded a liquor production company, which was passed down to Angelo’s father.

Angelo’s father built the popular chocolate company Moriondo and Gariglio along with his brother and cousin. Moriondo also went onto purchase two establishments – Grand-Hotel Ligure in Piazza Carlo Felice and American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma.

Google Blog regarding the same read, “Despite coffee’s popularity in Italy, the time spent making multiple cups of coffee to brew inconvenienced customers. Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors.”

It further read that Moriondo presented his espresso machine at General Expo of Turin in 1884 where it was awarded a bronze medal. The machine designed by Morindo was a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds with a second boiler producing steam that would flash the bed of the coffee and complete the brewing.

Moriondo patented the first-ever known espresso machine. His patent was titled, “New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method ‘A.Morindo’.” He continued to improve and patent his invention in the following years.



