'Baby on the move!' Adorable video of toddler interrupting mom during live weather forecast goes viral

Work from home has become part and parcel of our lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Regular interruptions from kids or the pet during meetings and Zoom calls have become the norm for working parents. While some fret about it, some have embraced it as part of life.

Work from home provided ABC7's weather broadcaster Leslie Lopez with the most adorable news blooper for 2021 as her 10-month old toddler walked in during her morning weather forecast from home. The moment was shared by her fellow news anchor, Brandi Hitt on Twitter with the caption, "Baby on the move! There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy's forecast."



Wow! What an amazing response about this all-too-real moment that so many of us face right now, trying to work from home while also being there for our families. Thank you @abc7leslielopez for making us all smile You are awesome!https://t.co/gvXLLf2ryr Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) January 29, 2021 This tweet by Hitt has garnered over 3,300 retweets and 35,800 likes so far. In the most adorable moment of levity, her 10-month old son Nolan crawls up to Lopez's leg as she is live on air. Lopez is seen handling this oh-so-cute interruption like a pro as she scoops the adorable toddler up for his little on-camera moment. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control," she laughs. The video went viral on social media in no time and users talked about "moms doing their thing". Luv this. Moms doing their thing. Go @abc7leslielopez! https://t.co/jSn2HRNuss Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 28, 2021 Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos. A tip of the Stetson to this pro, @abc7leslielopez, and her "assistant" for the heart-warming weather forecast. https://t.co/v3B9QRPUQY Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 28, 2021 This is fantastic. Way to go @abc7leslielopez & all the working parents juggling work & children! https://t.co/sWhf8X0bDE Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) January 28, 2021 i LOVE this! you embraced the moment with grace and humor and it MADE your broadcast! we need more of that! kathleen (@kathleennmolly) January 28, 2021 My favorite thing about global pandemic is seeing moms work from home and have their children join them in TV Stephen Dulaney (@stephendulaney) January 28, 2021 It was not just a moment of heartwarming love , but a moment of the strength of women ! It just shows how easily women can be full of love and do their job at the same time ! See I was trained by a beautiful woman and 2 daughters ! I know this strength and love @realgoon (@realgoon7) January 28, 2021

