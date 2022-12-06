Covid was man-made virus which leaked from Chinese lab, claims ex-Wuhan scientist in new book

A US-based scientist who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has made a shocking revelation regarding Covid-19. Andrew Huff, the scientist, has claimed that Covid-19 was a 'man-made virus' that leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as reported by the tabloid The New York Post.

Huff claimed that Covid leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the 'biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11', The New York Post reported quoting UK-based tabloid The Sun.

Huff, who has just published his new book, 'The Truth About Wuhan', further claimed that the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China. He also mentioned that China's gain-of-function experiments were conducted with inadequate and lax security , which led to a leak at the Wuhan lab.

“Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said in his book, which was exclusively excerpted in Britain's The Sun.

As per the New York Post report, Huff is the former vice president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organisation based in New York that studies infectious diseases. "China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent," Andrew Huff wrote, adding that, "The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese. I was terrified by what I saw," he told The Sun.

China, where the first case of the coronavirus was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan city, has been at the center of debates about the origins of Covid. However, the authorities have denied the claim that virus leaked from the facility.

