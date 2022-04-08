‘Doraemon’ co-creator Motoo Abiko dies at 88

The co-creator of 'Doraemon' and several other beloved animated series, Motoo Abiko has passed away at the age of 88. The famed Japanese manga artist was found dead outside his home, near Tokyo, according to media reports.

Abiko met Hiroshi Fujimoto and created the 1969 “Doraemon” animated series. The two became popular by the joint pen name “Fujiko Fujio.” Abiko and Fujimoto, although they dissolved their partnership in 1987, due to creative differences leading Abiko to adopt the pen name “Fujiko A. Fujio.” Fujimoto died in 1996 at the age of 62 from cancer.

“Doraemon” began as a manga series for children that was later adapted into a cartoon show in 1973 for TV Asahi, a Japanese TV network. The story revolves around the character Doraemon, a robotic cat who time travels from the 22nd century to assist an average young boy. “Doraemon” has been released thrice on TV in 1973, 1979 and 2005.



He was also the founder of characters like Hattori the ninja, from cartoon "Ninja Hattori" among others. “Ninja Hattori,” follows the story of a ninja becoming best friends with a 10-year-old boy. “Ninja Hattori” manga was eventually adapted into a TV series. Now it is aired worldwide in all languages including Hindi.





