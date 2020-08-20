Google services down globally, GMail users unable to send emails with attachment

GMail users woke up to a global outage today. If you opened GMail and could not send mails and attachments smoothly, then you are not the only one. GMail users from across the world have not been able to send e-mails. The email service is currently not working globally.

Users are complaining that they are unable to send across emails and attach files to emails. Whenever users try to perform these tasks a message appears on their device which says, "Unable to attach. The operation couldn't be completed (com.google.HTTPStatus error 503,)".

Meanwhile, Google has admitted that it is aware of the issues its users are facing. "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:39 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," wrote Google on its service page.

On its service page, Google has also written that they have received reports of issues related to GMail from across the world. Google is working to fix the issues but has not disclosed what is causing the errors. Commenting on the issue, Google noted, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly."

Besides e-mail attachment issues, some users are also complaining about issues related to Google G-Suite services. Google's service page shows issues with Gmail, Google Drive, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups, Google Docs, Google Keep, and Google Voice.

As of thousands of GMail users have been facing trouble for the last few hours. Several of them took to Twitter to tell people that GMail was not working. Some users were also seeking help on how to fix these errors.

#gmail down looks like half of India and most of Japan. I'd estimate the US is worse but people are sleeping. @OANN is this a hacking? pic.twitter.com/FXZvUdQMoh - Elsie Draco (@ElsieDraco) August 20, 2020

Never thought #Gmail could have server down or technical problems. Is anyone else facing issues while uploading attachments through your G Suite or personal gmail? @gmail @Google - Pawan G Rochwani (@pawan_rochwani) August 20, 2020

Gmail reminding us about 2020 pic.twitter.com/OwltyAuf2Q - Raghvendra Singh (@raghvendra_950) August 20, 2020

