Here's why Sundar Pichai is 'jealous' of Jeff Bezos

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he is "jealous" of Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos for his upcoming space adventure. Talking about Bezos' upcoming space trip, Pichai mentioned in an interview with BBC, "Well, I'm jealous a little bit". The Indian-American CEO added he would love to see how Earth looks from space.

Bezos and his brother Mark are all set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20 on New Shepard, a suborbital rocket and the entire flight from launch to landing will last nearly 15 minutes.

The New Shepard can fly six passengers over 62 miles (100km) into the outer reaches of the atmosphere. The rocket will take off from Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas' Guadelupe Mountains.

Blue Origin's flight will take place around a week after rival Virgin Galactic sent a crew including founder British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Elon Musk's space firm are working on ways to make commercial civilian space travel more regular in the "billionaire space race".

Apart from Bezos' space tour, Pichai also talked about a range of other issues. "Seeing the morgue trucks parked around the world during COVID. And seeing what's happened in India over the past month," Pichai said on what made him cry recently.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal