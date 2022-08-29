‘I have to sleep in the garage’: Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk makes sensational claim on visiting Texas

Supermodel and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk has claimed that she sleeps in a garage when she visits her son in Texas. Maye told The Times, “I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.” While she did not elaborate further on the details about her stay at Musk’s place, she said that Musk is also not interested in material possessions.

Elon had said in April that he doesn’t “even own a home right now” and stays “at a friend's place.”

He even tweeted in June 2021 that his primary home is a $50,000 Boca Chica he rents from SpaceX. Musk tweeted, “My primary home is literally a ~$50,000 house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday.”

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Elon, who is the world’s richest man, also tweeted back in May 2020 that he will sell all his physical possessions. He wrote, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Maye also said that she had a hard time after her marriage with Errol Musk ended. She said, “For a long time after I left my marriage, I had a pain in my gut. I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids.” She shares three children with Errol– Elon, Kimbal and Tosca– and lives in a New York apartment.

Also read: What would happen if Elon Musk's Indian friend Pranay Pathole settled on Mars? His parents weigh in

Also read: T-Mobiles can connect to SpaceX Starlink for free from next year