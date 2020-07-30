International Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages, Whatsapp, Facebook status that you can share with friends

International Friendship Day is celebrated every year on July 30. This day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2011 with the motto that friendship between people, communities, countries, cultures and individuals can bridge the biggest differences between communities. This day celebrates the importance of friends and companions in our life. In case, you are wondering how to make this Friendship Day special for friends and companions, we have you covered. Here are some Friendship Day 2020 quotes, messages, wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share with your friends:

"Friendship like ours doesn't solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone."- C Sampson

"The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship, it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship."- Ralph Waldo Emerson

You are the one I can always pour my heart out to. You are the precious one I cannot afford to lose. Happy Friendship 2020

Friendship can turn lambs into lions. Happy to have you as my friend!

A friend is what the heart needs all the time!- Henry Van Dyke

I appreciate your love, kindness and support! Thanks for being a part of my life, my friend. Happy Friendship Day

Friendship is the purest of all relations. If you ever find a friend who is true and honest, be thankful and don't ever let him go. Happy Friendship Day to all!

A friend does not walk before you so you can follow; he walks beside you so that he can catch you before you fall.

True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.