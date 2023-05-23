Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez get engaged after proposal on $500 mn superyacht Koru 

Jeff Bezos engagement news: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend and American media personality Lauren Sanchez are now officially engaged. The 59-year-old billionaire proposed to Sanchez onboard his $500 million superyacht Koru as they sailed around the Mediterranean. The 53-year-old Sanchez also showed off her massive heart-shaped engagement ring, which reportedly has a 20 carat diamond studded on it.

Sanchez’s family including her ex-husband Tony Gonzalez, her oldest son 21-year-old Nikko, and Tony Gonzalez’s wife October or Tobie also joined the couple. The couple was reportedly indulged in a public display of affection as the elites at the Vanity Fair party during the Cannes Film Festival 2023 became the first ones to know about their engagement, entertainment and celebrity news portal Page Six reported citing onlookers at the party.

The party was attended by the likes of Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones and movie producer and a scion of the Italian Agnelli dynasty Ginerva Elkann. An onlooker at the Vanity Fair party told the entertainment and celebrity news portal: “They were all over each other. I mean, they’re always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other”. Another onlooker said they were telling everyone they were engaged and were very excited.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez relationship

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez started dating each other in 2018. It is widely reported that the couple fell in love with each other while working on a project for Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and former TV host made their relationship official in 2019, when Bezos’ divorce with his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalized. The couple has four children together.

Sanchez was the co-host of Good Day LA morning show from 2011-2017. She also featured in films like Flight Club, The Longest Yard and Ted 2. She launched Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company, in 2016.

Before her relationship with Bezos, Sanchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she had two kids Ella and Evan. She also has a 21-year-old son Nikko with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

MacKenzie Scott divorce settlement

MacKenzie Scott received around $38 billion in divorce settlement, making her the third richest woman in the world. While Scott got 25 per cent of the exes’ joint stock in Amazon, Bezos kept voting control over around 20 million shares belonging to her.

