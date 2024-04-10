Meet the world's oldest man alive: Marcelino Abad, 124, lives in Peru

In a bid to ensure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, Marcelino Abad, hailing from Peru, claims to be the world's oldest person at 124 years of age, born in 1900.

Peruvian authorities have endorsed Abad's claim, highlighting that his lifestyle is deeply rooted in the region's tranquillity, attributing his remarkable health and friendly demeanour to his environment.

"Among the tranquility of the flora and fauna of Huanuco, Marcelino Abad Tolentino or 'Mashico' developed a healthy way of life and inner peace, reflected in his good health and friendly personality," the government said in a statement.

The statements have further claimed that Abad's daily routine includes a diet abundant in fruits and lamb meat, supplemented by the traditional practice of chewing coca leaves—a staple in Andean communities.

Surprisingly, Abad has lived off the radar for much of his life. However, his recent identification by Peruvian officials in 2019 led him to acquire a government ID and pension, providing him with recognition and support in his later years.

As he celebrated his 124th birthday on April 5th, Abad found himself in the spotlight once again, surrounded by well-wishers in a senior home, where a special celebration, complete with a birthday cake bearing his likeness, honoured his remarkable milestone.

Peruvian authorities are even helping Abad apply to the Guinness World Records for independent verification.

"Guinness World Records receives many applications from individuals who claim to be the oldest living person," a spokesperson for the body said in a written statement.

