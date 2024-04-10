Momo Shop's generous salary offer cooks up a storm on social media

scorecardresearch
A local momo shop has become the talk of the town, not just for its delicious dumplings but for an employment opportunity that seems too good to be true. 

Amrita Singh, a user on social media platform X, shared a job advertisement that quickly captured people's attention. The post revealed a helper or worker position at the momo shop, offering an eye-popping salary of Rs. 25,000.

Singh's post, accompanied by a caption highlighting the surprising contrast between the momo shop's offer and the average college placement package, has sparked a craze of excitement and disbelief.

The comments section under Singh's post has turned into a bustling forum of shock, amusement, and even envy, with many expressing their willingness to ditch their current job hunts for a chance to work at the momo shop. 

In a country where finding well-paying entry-level jobs can be a difficult task, this momo shop's offer stands out as a savoury exception, challenging conventional career trajectories and inviting job seekers to reconsider their options.

This lucrative offer has caused quite a stir, especially in a job market where fresh college graduates often grapple with modest starting salaries. 
 

Published on: Apr 10, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
