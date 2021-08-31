New Zealand outlet sells charpai at Rs 41,249 after discount

Charpai or a cot is a pretty common feature in Indian households. A New Zealand brand Annabelle's has listed the humble Indian charpai on its website for a jaw dropping price of Rs 41,249 (800 NZD) -- after discount. Annabelle's has called the charpai "one-of-a-kind" and "original" product and has labelled it as "Vintage Indian Daybed". Before discount, the product cost Rs 61,863 (1200 NZD).

The site has also listed EMI options like 6-weekly interest-free payments starting from 133.33 NZD (Rs 6,873) using an app called LayBuy and 4 interest-free payments of 200 NZD (Rs 10,311) fortnightly via another app known as afterpay.

For the unversed, a charpai or a 'charpoy', as it is called in many places, is a bed consisting of a frame strung with tapes or light ropes. The traditional charpai consists of a wooden frame and natural fibre ropes. Charpais with metal frames and plastic ropes have also flooded the market nowadays. A charpai will cost between Rs 800 to Rs 10,000 in India.

Annabelle's is not the only foreign brand to sell day-to-day Indian items at exorbitant prices. In June this year, Italian fashion giant Gucci was in the line of fire for selling kurta as 'floral embroidery organic linen kaftan' at a sky-high price of Rs 2.55 lakh. Its French rival Balenciaga, on the other hand, faced netizens' heat for selling a cloth bag or 'pishvi' which is a staple in Indian, especially Maharashtrian households. Balenciaga sold this bag as ‘Barbes Large East-West Shopper Bag’ at a steep price of Rs 1.53 lakh.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

