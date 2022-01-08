Stephen Hawking's 80th Birthday: Google honours physicist with special doodle

Google has come out with a new doodle to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. The doodle is made up of a 2.5-minute-long animated video that showcases Hawking's life and work.

The animated video is narrated by Hawking himself. The voice of the physicist was artificially generated and used with the approval of the Hawking estate. Watch Here:

"Today's video Doodle celebrates one of history's most influential scientific minds, English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking," wrote Google.

"From colliding black holes to the Big Bang, his theories on the origins and mechanics of the universe revolutionized modern physics while his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers worldwide," added the search engine giant.

Stephen Hawking is known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity. He had passed away on March 14, 2018, at his home in Cambridge at the age of 76.

Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 at the age of 21. The disease paralysed him over the decades and confined him to a wheelchair. After the loss of his speech, he communicated through a speech-generating device.

Hawking is also known for writing 'A Brief History of Time'. Published for the first time in 1988, the book made the Guinness Book of Records after it stayed on the Sunday Times bestsellers list for a record 237 weeks. The book has sold over 10 million copies and was translated into 40 different languages.

Hawking won the Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize during his lifetime.

Stephen Hawking was the subject of the 2014 film 'The Theory Of Everything', which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Also Read: New Year's Eve Google Doodle bids adieu to 2021 with candy, lights, confetti