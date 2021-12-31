New Year's Eve Google Doodle bids adieu to 2021 with candy, lights, confetti

US-based search engine Google has decided to go all out with its New Year doodle this year. This New Year’s doodle features a cute animated graphic to celebrate New Year’s Eve as curtains fall on 2021.

As you move your cursor over it, the message over today’s doodle reads, “New Year’s Eve”. The New Year's Eve 2021 Google Doodle features Google’s logo decorated with lights and a candy with 2021 written on it. Giant bulbs light up as you hover over the doodle.

Google India also shared this doodle on their Twitter page with the caption, “How is it already time to put out the New Year Google Doodle?”

How is it already time to put out the New Year #GoogleDoodle? pic.twitter.com/nRzESKFjG5 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 31, 2021

“That’s a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year’s Eve”, Google says on its archive for all the previous doodles. When you click on the doodle, a confetti cone pops and you will be redirected to the search results on click.

Google has made quite elaborative doodles for New Year’s Eve but the design for this year was, however, very plain. Last year’s doodle features an old school bird house which reads 2020 and other letters of the Google logo have been decorated using fairy lights.

“It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a New Year will spread its wings,” New Year’s Eve message by Google read.

