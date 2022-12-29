The Shiba Inu dog, inspiration behind iconic ‘Doge’ meme, is suffering from leukemia; check details here

The 17-year-old Shiba Inu, known to be the inspiration behind the viral 'Doge' meme all over social media, is terribly sick. It has prompted the internet to share heartfelt wishes for the dog's speedy recovery. The dog, named Kabosu, was a rescued dog and now has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease, as informed by its owner Atsuko Sato on Instagram.

Atsuko Sato, who is a teacher in Japan, stated in the posts that on Christmas Eve Shiba Inu stopped “eating and drinking voluntarily”, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis, a serious liver disease, and chronic lymphoma leukemia.

The Instagram post after translation read, "Pumpkin has been sick since Christmas Eve. Not drinking or eating from myself. Going to the hospital today."

For the outpouring of support from all over the world, Sato thanked the dog's fans saying the pair were "getting power from all over the world."

The year was 2010 when Kabosu went viral after a picture of it surfaced on the internet. Soon enough, the dog became face of a popular meme template and garnered love from millions of internet users across the world.

Kabosu’s cute face was so popular that a type of cryptocurrency, named ‘Dogecoin,’ was introduced to the crypto market. Tesla chief Elon Musk has frequently showed his affection for the breed, and for the crypto token as well. Musk even brought a Shiba Inu puppy into his family as a show of love for the breed.

The iconic image of Kabosu was sold as an NFT for a record $4 million in 2021.



