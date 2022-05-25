‘Too many people have died’:  Anand Mahindra on Texas school shooting   

Reacting to the mass shooting in an elementary school located in Texas’ Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared a verse by the legendary musician Bob Dylan.

Mahindra wrote, “One country. Two headlines—connected but irreconcilable. “How many deaths will it take ‘til he knows That too many people have died? The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. The answer is blowin’ in the wind- Bob Dylan.””

—-Bob Dylan pic.twitter.com/txZHqNNg96 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2022

Mahindra wasn’t the only one to react to these shootings as Senator Chris Murphy requested his colleagues to take action in the case. He said with folded hands, “What are we doing? There were more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear.”

He added, “I am on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues to find a path forward here, to work with us and find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

Murphy further said, “This community in Texas will never ever be the same. Why are we here if not to make sure that fewer schools go through what Sandy hook has gone through.” He also noted, “This only happens in this country, nowhere else do kids go to school thinking they might be shot one day.”

Former Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump also wrote, “It’s impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims’ families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil and prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy.”

Basketball player LeBron James, singer Jon Batiste, drummer Antonio Sanchez, singers blackbear and Bette Middler and music band The Chainsmokers also reacted to the incident.

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022 We need to make some changes now — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2022 Another mass shooting in Texas resulting in 14 children and 1 adult dead. This time perpetrated by an 18 year old.

One thing we can count on is that ABSOLUTELY NOTHING is going to be done about it. — Antonio Sanchez 💀 (@AntonioDrumsX) May 24, 2022 it makes me sick this is the 27th one this year. my heart goes out to the families affected in TX. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 — blackbear (@iamblackbear) May 24, 2022 Our hearts go out to those in texas at the Robb elementary school and everyone effected. Something has to change in this country. We are the only country where kids go to school and could wind up shot. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 24, 2022 WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON'T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2022 We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

A teenage gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Texas’ Ulvade on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two adults. He also killed his grandmother and was shot dead by responding officers soon after the incident. Tuesday’s mass shooting is among a series of incidents and comes a few days after a gunman opened fire on a passersby at a Chicago facility and killed two people.