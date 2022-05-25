‘Too many people have died’:  Anand Mahindra on Texas school shooting   

Reacting to the mass shooting in an elementary school located in Texas’ Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared a verse by the legendary musician Bob Dylan.
Mahindra wrote, “One country. Two headlines—connected but irreconcilable. “How many deaths will it take ‘til he knows That too many people have died? The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. The answer is blowin’ in the wind- Bob Dylan.””
Mahindra wasn’t the only one to react to these shootings as Senator Chris Murphy requested his colleagues to take action in the case. He said with folded hands, “What are we doing? There were more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear.”
He added, “I am on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues to find a path forward here, to work with us and find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”
Murphy further said, “This community in Texas will never ever be the same. Why are we here if not to make sure that fewer schools go through what Sandy hook has gone through.” He also noted, “This only happens in this country, nowhere else do kids go to school thinking they might be shot one day.”
Former Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump also wrote, “It’s impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims’ families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil and prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy.”
Basketball player LeBron James, singer Jon Batiste, drummer Antonio Sanchez, singers blackbear and Bette Middler and music band The Chainsmokers also reacted to the incident.
A teenage gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Texas’ Ulvade on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two adults. He also killed his grandmother and was shot dead by responding officers soon after the incident. Tuesday’s mass shooting is among a series of incidents and comes a few days after a gunman opened fire on a passersby at a Chicago facility and killed two people.
