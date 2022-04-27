Trump's Truth Social has topped TikTok, Twitter on Apple App Store: Elon Musk 

A day after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, billionaire entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said that former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has beaten TikTok and Twitter on the Apple app Store in terms of downloads. Musk said, “Truth Social is currently being Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store.”

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Before the Twitter takeover by Musk was announced, Social ranked 52nd and Twitter was on 39th spot on the app downloads chart. Downloads of Truth Social rose to 75,000 for the week of April 18 to 25, which is up 150 per cent from the number of downloads logged a week before, according to mobile app metrics monitor Sensor Tower data accessed by Forbes.

How does the Truth Social networking app work?

According to Apple app store, Truth Social describes itself this way: “Sign up, join the conversation, and share your unique opinion by posting a Truth, Re-Truth, photo, news story, or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world. Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you—don’t be shocked if they take your Truth viral!”

Users can express their personality by setting up a profile, avatar and background and track their personal connections through posts, likes, follower and following counts. They can also get latest updates from people, organisations and news outlets of their interest. Users can also copy and paste images while posting Truths.

(With inputs from Forbes)

