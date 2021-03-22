World Water Day 2021: Theme, wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, and Facebook status

World Water Day has been celebrated each year on March 22 since 1992. This day focuses on the importance of freshwater and presses for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Besides, the day is aimed at raising awareness about 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water resources globally. According to the UN, global water demand is likely to rise by over 50 per cent by 2040.

World Water Day 2021 theme

The theme of World Water Day 2021 is "Valuing Water". According to the United Nations, "The value of water is about much more than its price." This day is celebrated keeping in line with Sustainable Development Goal number 6 which is aimed at achieving water and sanitation by all for 2030.

World Water Day quotes, messages

"Thousands have lived without love, not one without water."-W.H. Auden

"I gave my heart to the mountains the minute I stood beside this river with its spray in my face and watched it thunder into foam, smooth to green glass over sunken rocks, shatter to foam again. I was fascinated by how it sped by and yet was always there; its roar shook both the earth and me."-Wallace Stenger

"When the well is dry, we learn the worth of water."-Benjamin Franklin

"Water is life's matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water."-Albert Szent

"A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself."-Laura Gilpin

"Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it."-Lao Tzu

"All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was."-Toni Morrison

Save water before it's too late

Every drop of water is a priceless treasure. Save it!

Water has only two aspects; when mixed with anything it is a need and when not it is life!

Make water your primary drink instead of soda, juice. Choose pure water throughout your day

Do the earth a favour. Be a water saver

