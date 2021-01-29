Budget 2021 Session Live Updates: Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today

Economic Survey 2020-21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 on February 1 in the aftermath of a chaotic year brought about by the pandemic. Ahead of the budget, the ministry's department of economic affairs will present the Economic Survey 2020-21, a flagship annual document that reviews the development of the country's economy in the past year and provides an in-depth preview of the budget.

This year, the Economic Survey 2020-21 holds special importance as it will be released in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic slowdown. The survey and the budget will be completely paperless this year for the first time in India's history. The survey is prepared by the country's Chief Economic Advisor and tabled in both houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey is made public after a stamp of approval by the Finance Minister. After presentation of the Survey, CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team will hold a press conference and discuss the document, as is customary.

9.31 AM: Security check being done at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session today.

9.23 AM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sihtaraman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today, following which Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 3.30 PM.

9.00 AM: All press releases including summary, highlights and infographics of Economic Survey 2020-21 will be uploaded on Indiabudget.gov.in after the FM tables survey in both Houses.

8.35 AM: Paperless Economic Survey

Every year, the Economic Survey is presented on January 31 but this year it will be on January 29. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session will be held in two parts -- January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have a total of 33 sittings. With a view to have a paperless Budget, all the documents and the Economic Survey would be made available online soon after the authenticated copies are laid on the table of Lok Sabha.

8.33 AM: The Economic Survey has three parts -- Volume I, Volume II and Statistical Appendix.The Survey has two parts--one, one consists of the economic challenges that the country is facing and the second is the review of the year gone by.

8.25 AM: The Economic Survey 2020-21 comprises data on the performance of the economy in the past year, future challenges and the way forward. It is like a report card of India that provides detailed statistical data covering both microeconomics and macroeconomics.

8.15 AM: CEA to address a press conference on today at 2:30 PM in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by Finance Minister in Parliament.

8.00 AM: The Economic Survey focuses on the major developmental schemes presented by the government and their impact. The Economic Survey also discusses significant fiscal developments, inflation, macroeconomic factors and other economic factors in depth. The Survey goes onto provide indicators for economic performance during the fiscal year.