Business Today
Loading...

Budget Chatter: Here's what Twitterati expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech

Union Budget 2021: The FM's Budget speech is expected to revolve around the Covid 19 pandemic and the steps govt is likely to announce for the economic recovery.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 20, 2021 | Updated 17:09 IST
Budget Chatter: Here's what Twitterati expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third consecutive Budget on  February 1. Budget 2021 will be presented in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the economy into recession for major part of 2020. The FM's Budget speech is expected to revolve around the Covid 19 pandemic and the steps govt is likely to announce for the economic recovery. Here's a look at various  expectations stakeholders have from the FM in the upcoming budget.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Union Budget 2021 | Budget 2021 | Covid-19 Budget | Covid-19 | middle class | relief on tax front | auto industry | economic slowdown | stock market | Market | long term capital gains tax
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close