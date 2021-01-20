Budget Chatter: Here's what Twitterati expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third consecutive Budget on February 1. Budget 2021 will be presented in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the economy into recession for major part of 2020. The FM's Budget speech is expected to revolve around the Covid 19 pandemic and the steps govt is likely to announce for the economic recovery. Here's a look at various expectations stakeholders have from the FM in the upcoming budget.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) through video conferencing in New Delhi today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wD3xXQcxVx â Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 18, 2021

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the Pre Budget Consultation meeting with Finance Ministers of States & UTs (with legislatures) in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22 at 3PM tomorrow through VC.@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@PIB_India â Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 17, 2021

Budget Recommendation | Part 1



As we approach the #UnionBudget2021, @AA_speaks shares a quick overview of NASSCOM's suggestions to the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/Z3sSApK33Q â NASSCOM (@nasscom) January 20, 2021