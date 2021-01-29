Economic Survey: India's real economic growth to be 11% in FY22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday. The Economic Survey 2020-21 predicted that India's real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2021-22 will expand 11 per cent. "The Covid-19 pandemic engendered a once-in-a-century global crisis in 2020 - a unique recession where 90 per cent of countries are expected to experience a contraction in GDP per capita," says the Survey.

For the full fiscal year 2020-21, a contraction of 7.7 per cent has been predicted. The survey also estimates a V-shaped recovery.

"While the lockdown resulted in a 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in Q1, the recovery has been a V-shaped one as seen in the 7.5 per cent decline in Q2 and the recovery across all key economic indicators," it says.

The Survey says that for India, in the current scenario, when private consumption, which contributes to 54 per cent of GDP is contracting, and investment, which contributes to around 29 per cent is uncertain, the relevance of counter-cyclical fiscal policies is paramount.

Stressing about India's Rs 30 lakh crore stimulus package against Covid-induced crisis, the Survey says: "On the economic policy front, India recognised that unlike previous crises, the Covid pandemic affects both demand and supply, " says the Survey, adding that therefore, a slew of structural reforms were announced. "Together, these would help to expand supply significantly in the medium to long term," it adds.

