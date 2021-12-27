Union Budget 2022-23: Govt asks for suggestions; here's how to submit ideas

Citizens can now participate by pitching ideas for the upcoming budget. The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on Monday, invited ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2022-2023.



“The Ministry looks forward to your ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2022-2023, Please share your ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth,” the ministry stated.



Citizens can write down their suggestions and ideas on the official MyGov website. “The Ministry of Finance and MyGov look forward to your valuable suggestions,” the ministry added.



The last date to submit the suggestion is January 7.



HOW TO SUBMIT IDEAS



1. Go to the official website mygov.in

2. Enter your name, state, email, address and phone number

3. Choose the section of budget you are referring

4. Write your ideas in less than 500 words

5. Submit



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded the pre-Budget meetings for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 last week. She met representatives and stakeholders from various sectors ahead of the Budget to take their inputs. This year, the meetings were conducted in virtual mode from December 15-22. More than 120 invitees representing seven stakeholder groups participated in eight meetings scheduled during this period.

