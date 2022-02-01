Digital rupee to launch in 2022-23 using blockchain; to be issued by RBI: FM in Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Tuesday announced that the government will launch digital rupee soon using blockchain and other technologies. The digital rupee will be issued by reserve Bank of India (RBI) and will be launched within 2022-2023.

Speaking during the Budget 2022 session in the Parliament, Sitharaman said, "Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technology to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting, 2022 and 2023."

The government has also decided to levy 30% tax, the highest tax band in the country, on income arising out of digital assets, Sitharaman said.However, losses from sale of digital assets cannot be offset against other income, she added.

What is digital currency or Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are legal tender created by the central bank of a nation, though in digital form. The only difference between them and traditional cash or fiat currency is that CBDCs are digital.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies that are DeFi or decentralised financial tokens, CBDCs will be backed by central reserves just like all other fiat currencies. The digital rupee is essentially going to be the digital representation of a rupee backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India is not the only country that is experimenting with a digital legal tender. The digital dollar, e-yuan, and digital euro are some of the projects that various central banks are experimenting with across the world.

Moreover, unlike Bitcoin, which is a cryptocurrency built on the underlying blockchain technology allowing users to remain anonymous, the official digital currency will have the backing of the RBI. It means that the digital rupee is as good as a physical rupee for all transactions. A digital rupee will have the same value as the physical rupee.

"The adoption of CBDC will improve and make it easier for people to use Polytrade with the supporting infra provided by the govt. The development will make digital currencies more accessible to the people just as UPI made digital cash easier to use. We expect that in near future the government will continue to support and encourage digital currencies that will propel the GDP to $ 5 trillion as envisaged by our PM Narendra Modi," said Piyush Gupta, CEO, Polytrade.

Industry estimates suggest there are 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around 400 billion rupees ($5.37 billion). No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market.

Sitharaman, who in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' holding the papers, used a handheld tablet to read her speech on the last occasion on February 1, 2021.