Govt issued 40 lakh property cards: PM Modi at post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about how provisions in the Budget 2022 will help India's villages grow faster. He was addressing a post-Budget seminar called 'Leaving No Citizen Behind'.



He reiterated the government's focus on technology and its aim to 'leave no citizen behind'.



"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas are the driving force behind our government's policy and action," PM Modi said.



Reiterating the importance of technology, Modi said that "The focus is on new technology to ensure speedy completion of projects without compromising the quality."



"For developing villages, proper demarcation of houses and land is essential. Swamitva Yojana is facilitating this. Under this, over 40 lakh property cards issued so far. For registration of land records, a national system and a unique land identification PIN will be a major facility," PM Modi added.



He highlighted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1 this year.



PM Modi added that "Around 9 crore rural houses have been provided tap water and more than 5 crore rural houses were given water connection in 2 years under this scheme Jal Jeevan Mission."



He further said the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman was "people-friendly, progressive" and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.