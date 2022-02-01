'Brevity always a virtue': Anand Mahindra on Sitharaman's Budget 2022 speech

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapped up her Budget speech in about 92 minutes, her shortest one ever, industrialist Anand Mahindra said that this year's address may be her most affecting speech.

"Brevity has always been a virtue. Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful," the Mahindra Group chairperson said in a tweet.

Sitharaman is known to deliver long speeches. Last year she spoken for an hour and 50 minutes. Her speech in 2020 had made headlines for being the longest one in India's history at about 2 hours and 40 minutes. She had begun the speech at 11 am and even with two pages of the Budget yet to be read, she ended it around 1:40 pm.

She previously had broken her 2019 record of the longest Budget speech made in India.

Anand Mahindra's appreciation for Sitharaman's short budget speech received many responses from his followers. Most of them agreed to what he stated while others mentioned that it was a good budget.

She wrapped the budget speech in 90 mins, which she read from a tablet.

This year's budget made no changes in the tax slabs in the personal income tax category. The Finance Minister also proposed a reduction in corporate surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent. The concessional rate of 15 per cent has been extended by one year for newly incorporated manufacturing units.