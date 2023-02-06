FM Sitharaman explains why India loves ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited hit Bollywood film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ as an allegory for Opposition to take India to greater heights by working together and by not spreading 'toxicity' on every reform the Modi government implements.

“The film was enjoyed by one and all as it spread happiness and togetherness among family members. That should be our motto for the betterment of our country,” Sitharaman added at the BT Budget Roundtable in Delhi.

Sitharaman also responded when told that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed ‘Amrit Kaal’ as ‘Mitr Kaal’ to hint at Gautam Adani's alleged closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came under scrutiny during the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row.

Sitharaman said, “It is time for us to move forward and think about the future that lies ahead of us. I want leaders across the country to tell youth that there is hope and goodness in India rather than decrying the country with that toxic language.”

“These people who speak foul language also talk about ‘Pyaar ki dukaan’. Such is their hypocrisy. If you continuously spit poison like that, people will get fed up with you,” she added.

On the opposition's constant complaints about 'Gareebi, Gareebi', Sitharaman said, “They should move on from such things and show people how you can remove poverty.”

When she was asked about her opinion on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling Adani BJP ke hai kaun, Sitharaman quipped, “I am referring to that film because of angularities of common people but then that’s the DNA of opposition who will always look for dirt in everything we do.”

