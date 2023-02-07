'There are no answers for some questions': Nitin Gadkari on why politicians are not charged toll tax

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that there are no answers to some questions, when he was asked as to why politicians are exempted from toll tax on roads at the BT Budget Roundtable 2023.

The minister also said that ambulances and press vehicles are exempted from toll tax charges.

“There is an exemption for ambulances and press vehicles. There is nothing called VIPs. The MLAs, MPs and other politicians are part of the government. There are certain limitations to popular politics as well. If I take the decision right now, what will happen in the parliament? Frankly speaking, there are no answers for some questions,” Gadkari said in a conversation with Business Today TV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi.

Gadkari also revealed plans to open the National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) every 15 days with interests of up to 8.50 per cent. The minister also stated that the government had listed the InvIT bond on the stock exchange.

The union minister further stated that salaried, middle-class, and pensioners can invest in NHAI InvIT because it offers significantly greater interest rates than fixed deposits. He also stated that foreign financial institutions are interested in investing in India's roadways industry.

Gadkari stated that the new green express lanes will allow travellers and commuters to cover the distance between Delhi and Dehradun in two hours. He further stated that the trip from Delhi to Haridwar will take two hours.

Commuters will be able to cover other routes such as Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Mysuru, and Nagpur-Pune in significantly less time than before, according to Gadkari.

Also Read: 'Bit late to the party': Is Zomato becoming profitable? Deepinder Goyal drops hint

Also Watch: Who is Apsara Iyer, the first Indian-American woman to be elected president of Harvard Law Review?