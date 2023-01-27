Budget 2023 must create innovative investment avenues to bridge India’s healthcare woes

India’s healthcare system has made significant strides in the recent years. With private players and investments flowing into the sector, major cities now boast world-class health facilities, and some have even become medical tourism hubs. However, with 70 per cent of India's healthcare infrastructure concentrated in the top 20 cities, and the distribution of the health workforce skewed in favour of urban areas – quality healthcare remains a privilege of the upper classes in Tier 1 cities. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted these pre-existing weaknesses in the Indian healthcare system and underlined the urgency of making quality and affordable healthcare accessible for all.

The inadequacies of our health systems aside, the challenge of financing and delivering universal access to healthcare to an astounding 1.3 billion population is immense - and the public sector resources are not sufficient to bridge the gaps. Co-opting the private sector is crucial to pool in capital and expertise for new-age solutions and innovations that are required to meet the scale of the challenges we face.

Several small and medium enterprises have emerged in recent years with game-changing product innovations and sustainable business models, that can significantly improve healthcare access for vulnerable communities. These enterprises are crucial in bringing emerging technologies that have proved to be transformational in delivering health services. Digitization and automation are allowing for faster and more accurate diagnoses, remote monitoring of patients, and sharing of medical information and resources more easily. These businesses can transform healthcare delivery, especially in remote regions across India. Case-in-point is a drone service which provides medical supplies up to 8 times faster than by road, in remote, hard-to-reach areas in Arunachal Pradesh. Launched by Redwings Labs, the project has support from the SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility, an initiative supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by IPE Global and is also backed by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the one hand, such partnerships are an effective way of supplementing government investments in public healthcare, on the other hand, systemic challenges serve as barriers to forming these collaborations. Despite the promise of businesses to improve healthcare in the country, the 7400+ strong private healthcare start-ups face multiple challenges in mainstreaming their solutions. Lack of access to appropriate capital and markets, regulatory roadblocks, and market inefficiencies severely constrain their ability to scale up. The government, therefore, needs to cement ways in which it can leverage support from the private sector to achieve universal healthcare.

Blended finance is emerging as a popular investment option which can leverage commercial capital for social enterprises by minimizing the risk associated with investing in new ventures. Impact investing through blended and innovative finance can provide much-required capital to social enterprises for scaling up their solutions and helping them to reach underserved regions and low-income groups.

Building on some of the announcements from the previous years’ Union Budgets, which brought diverse funding options for social enterprises, the 2023 budget can create a strong premise for advancing the healthcare sector.

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently gave the nod to Bombay, and National Stock Exchange (BSE and NSE) to set up Social Stock Exchanges (SSE). These SSEs framework will create pathways to spur investments in both, non-profit and for-profit social enterprises. However, the strict regulations for for-profit social enterprises can be difficult to comply with, particularly for early-stage enterprises. The government should consider the challenges that such enterprises face when expanding their operations to smaller markets and rural areas. Offering them additional support by way of more flexible policies will further enable such organisations to effectively raise capital from the markets.

The government can allow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to be used for blended finance in healthcare to offset commercial investment barriers faced by social enterprises in the sector. This can enable early-stage or small healthcare-related enterprises to expand their solutions in Tier 2 and below cities and villages. By de-risking investments blended finance can help healthcare-related enterprises – particularly those that may not qualify for traditional funding sources – to secure the funding they need to scale their operations. Additionally, the government must create mechanisms by which CSR funding can progress from short-term project-based models to creating long-term systemic changes. To drive ecosystem-level reforms, regulations that prevent CSR from being invested in developmental projects using pooled resources should be revised.

Providing tax breaks to healthcare technology providers with a mandate to expand in underserved regions can help to bridge accessibility gaps for people living there. This can be done by offering tax holidays for new healthcare set-ups in these areas or providing tax incentives for setting up new manufacturing units.

Medical devices based on emerging technologies are vital to the healthcare ecosystem. They are essential for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. By reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medical devices, the government can help to make them more affordable for patients, particularly those in lower-income groups. GST cuts can also incentivize the growth of domestic health tech enterprises and will provide a boost to manufacturing in the country. Additionally, reducing the GST on healthcare services can help to reduce the cost burden on patients. This can be done via exemptions or credits for certain healthcare services or products.

Impact-led businesses and innovative financing solutions can play a crucial role in increasing investments in the healthcare sector and introducing new-age solutions to improve health systems. By supporting innovative investment options for such businesses, the government can give an impetus to affordable and quality healthcare services. It is essential to recognize the role of innovative financing solutions in creating viable opportunities for impact-led social enterprises. Enabling them to secure funding and grow their operations, will go a long way towards resolving the issues which currently make quality healthcare services inaccessible, both for low-income groups and underserved areas.

Views are personal. The author is Project Director, SAMRIDH and Chief Strategy and Diversification Officer, IPE Global.