Budget 2025: EC says Union Budget presentation on Feb 1 cannot have any Delhi-specific schemes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday stated that the Central government is prohibited from introducing any Delhi-specific policies or programs in the upcoming Union Budget due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the Delhi Assembly elections. The voting for the 70-seat Delhi Legislative Assembly will take place on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

In accordance with the EC's instructions, it is necessary for the government to ensure that no announcements or financial provisions are included in the Budget that could potentially influence voters in the national capital.

During a press conference held on January 7, the Chief Election Commissioner declared that Delhi's voting day would be February 5, shortly after the Budget, with vote counting occurring on February 8.

Upon the release of the election schedule, the model code of conduct (MCC) is now in effect, prohibiting the administration from making any decisions that could sway the election results. The MCC is enforced from the date of election notification and requires governments at both central and state levels to refrain from taking any actions that could unfairly benefit any political party or candidate during the election period.

In response to a question from the media, Kumar stated that the election panel would be sending a letter to the Cabinet Secretary emphasizing that the Budget should not include policy decisions specifically tailored for the capital city.

Delhi Elections dates

Gazette Notification Issue Date: January 10

Last Date for Nominations: January 17

Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: January 20

Delhi Elections Schedule

The polling for the Delhi Elections is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025, with the results being declared on February 8. The election process will be concluded by February 10, prior to the expiration of the current Assembly's term on February 23.

The upcoming electoral battle holds significant importance following the BJP's lackluster performance in the previous Lok Sabha elections and its surprising success in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections just a few months ago. This battle will ultimately determine the brand values of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Aam Aadmi Party faces its toughest election challenge yet, while the BJP is eager to regain power after more than twenty-five years. Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping for a miracle to revive the party which was overshadowed by the AAP a decade ago.