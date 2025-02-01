scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Union Budget
News
Union Budget 2025-26: EVs to get cheaper? Key announcements made for lithium battery sector

Feedback

Union Budget 2025-26: EVs to get cheaper? Key announcements made for lithium battery sector

The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces tax exemptions for lithium battery production, aiming to enhance local manufacturing and reduce import dependency. This initiative is expected to make EVs and electronics more affordable in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The economic survey expects the demand for lithium-ion battery to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2027. The economic survey expects the demand for lithium-ion battery to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2027.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has announced significant tax exemptions to promote the production of lithium batteries and related sectors. The government aims to enhance local manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, and make electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics more affordable.

The government has removed the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on essential materials like cobalt, lithium-ion battery scrap, lead, zinc, and 12 other critical minerals. These materials are vital for manufacturing batteries, semiconductors, and renewable energy equipment. This measure will lower costs for industries reliant on these materials, such as EVs, clean energy, and electronics manufacturing.

Related Articles

Furthermore, 35 additional items used in EV battery production and 28 items for mobile phone battery manufacturing have been made duty-free. This allows companies to import machines and tools required for battery production without incurring extra taxes. The aim is to boost local battery production, reduce import reliance, and encourage companies like Tata, Ola Electric, and Reliance to expand their operations in India.

This initiative is expected to result in cheaper EV batteries, making electric vehicles more affordable. It will also lower production costs, boosting domestic manufacturing. A stronger local industry will reduce dependence on China and other countries, supporting growth in clean energy and aiding India’s renewable energy goals.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD, Lord's Mark Industries Limited said, "The National Manufacturing Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025 is a significant step towards bolstering India's clean tech manufacturing ecosystem. By enhancing domestic production of EV batteries, solar PV modules, wind turbines, and grid-scale batteries, this initiative will reduce dependency on imports and strengthen India’s position in the global renewable energy supply chain. The move complements the existing PLI schemes and will encourage backward integration, enabling Indian manufacturers to scale up operations efficiently."

Published on: Feb 01, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement