Union Budget 2025: Govt to set up Atal Tinkering Labs in 50,000 schools over five years

As part of the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education by expanding the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative to 50,000 government schools over the next five years. The initiative is expected to enhance creativity, problem-solving skills, and hands-on learning among school students, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications.

This move is part of the government’s larger vision for a technology-driven and innovation-led economy, ensuring that students from an early age get exposure to coding, robotics, AI, and 3D printing, among other emerging technologies.

What Are Atal Tinkering Labs?

Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) are innovation workspaces set up in schools under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog. These labs provide students with access to:

• DIY kits in electronics, IoT, 3D printing, and robotics

• Tools for coding and artificial intelligence

• Mentorship programs with experts from academia and industry

• Innovation challenges and competitions

The goal of ATLs is to nurture a culture of innovation and problem-solving among young minds, helping them develop practical skills beyond textbook learning.

Why Are ATLs Important?

1. Bridging the Digital Divide – ATLs provide students, especially in rural and government schools, with exposure to advanced STEM learning resources that they might not otherwise have access to.

2. Encouraging Problem-Solving Skills – The hands-on approach fosters creativity, critical thinking, and innovation, preparing students for the evolving job market.

3. Boosting India’s Startup Ecosystem – By introducing students to entrepreneurial thinking early on, the initiative contributes to India’s growing startup culture.

4. Aligning with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ – ATLs help create a skilled workforce equipped with 21st-century technological capabilities, aligning with India’s digital and manufacturing ambitions.

5. Global Competitiveness – With countries like the US and China focusing heavily on STEM education, India’s ATL initiative ensures that Indian students remain globally competitive.