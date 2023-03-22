Design in Amrit Kaal: What Budget 2023 has for this sector

In the 75th year of our Independence, the world has recognised India as the fastest-growing major economy in the world with the current year’s economic growth estimated to be at 7 per cent. The Indian economy is therefore on the right track, and despite a time of challenges, it's heading towards a bright future.

The design ecosystem of India, driven by artisans and craftsmen has been instrumental in carving this growth track of India as well as bolstering ‘Brand India’. With more than 7 million artisans and more than 3,000 craft forms, India has the potential to make this sector a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The Union Budget 2023 has rightly recognised the potential of the creativity and contribution of our traditional craftsmen and artisans in the overall socio-economic growth and development of India.

I would like to dwell upon three dimensions of the Union Budget 2023 that would give a huge impetus to design sector of India:

First, the art and handicraft created by our local artisans represents the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In this direction, PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman), a landmark announcement during the Budget would empower our traditional artisans and craftspeople who have brought great pride to India for centuries. This will enable local artisans to improve the quality, scale and reach of the products. This will not only provide financial support but also ensure access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security.

Second, the announcement of the setting up of a Unity Mall is a welcome step and would give impetus to our locally designed products and to the design community. It will serve towards the greater purpose of promotion and scale of their “One District One Product”, GI products, and other handicraft products. This will not just re-energise the local design sector but will also help in the skill development of the people at the grassroot level, providing employment to many and help nation achieve its AtmaNirbhar goals.

Third, there is also a renewed focus on design-linked incentives scheme. It will provide a significant fillip to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in India.

The time is now ripe to focus on inclusive growth, sustainable development, harnessing the power of new-age technologies, business reforms, green growth and at the same time, empowerment of local artisans, design, MSMEs, farmers, youth and women.

The Union Budget 2023 is a wonderful translation of our country’s vision on Atmanirbhar Bharat. The specific support to designers is a significant milestone for the nation and would set India on a path towards self-reliance, moving from local to global competitiveness.

The author is Chairman, CII National Committee on Design and CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd