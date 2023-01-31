Budget 2023: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech live

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday). This will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi Government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Budget 2023-24 date and time

The Union Budget 2023 presentation speech will commence in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1. It is also anticipated that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the nation's annual accounting statement for two hours.

Union Budget 2023-24: Where to watch budget live speech

The live presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be available on public broadcaster Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

Additionally, the Budget will be telecast live by news channels like Aaj Tak, India Today.

How to watch the Union Budget 2023-24 online

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV, Doordarshan, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

All the details of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget will be available on Business Today as well as India Today website.

Union Budget duration

The duration of the Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to be around 1.5-2 hours. In 2021, however, Nirmala Sitharaman broke the record and delivered the budget speech for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Union Budget Mobile App

The Union Budget 2023 documents will be available on the Union Budget website or the dedicated free-to-download app on Android's Google Play and Apple App Store. Launched in 2021, the app provides access to 14 budget-related documents for members of parliament and the public.

The Union Budget Mobile App is free to download on Apple App Store and Google Play. The official Union Budget website also offers direct download links.

On Tuesday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the annual Economic Survey report. The Centre's Economic Survey said that the economy is expected to grow between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year starting April 1, down from 7 per cent projected for the current year.

