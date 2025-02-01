Budget 2025 highlights: No tax up to ₹12 lakh, big wins for kisans, MSMEs, 9 big takeaways

No Income Tax for incomes up to ₹12 lakh annually under the new regime.

Salaried Class: Tax exemption up to ₹12.75 lakh (including ₹75,000 standard deduction).

Revised Tax Slabs (FY 2025-26):

Income Range (₹ lakh) Tax Rate

0–4 0%

4–8 5%

8–12 10%

12–16 15%

16–20 20%

20–24 25%

Above 24 30%

Tax Benefits by Income:

Related Articles

₹12 lakh income: ₹80,000 saved (0% effective rate).

₹16 lakh income: ₹50,000 saved (7.5% effective rate).

₹20 lakh income: ₹90,000 saved (10% effective rate).

₹50 lakh income: ₹1.1 lakh saved (21.6% effective rate).

Revenue Impact: ₹1 lakh crore direct tax revenue forgone.

New Income Tax Bill: Simplified structure with 50% fewer provisions to reduce litigation.

2. Agriculture & Rural Development

Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: Targets 100 low-productivity districts, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers.

Mission for Pulses Self-Reliance (Tur, Urad, Masoor): 6-year plan to boost productivity, climate-resilient seeds, and farmer income.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Loan limit raised to ₹5 lakh for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers.

Rural Prosperity Programme: Focus on skilling, technology, and reducing under-employment; Phase-1 covers 100 agri-districts.

Makhana Board: To enhance production and marketing of makhana in Bihar.

Western Koshi Canal Project: Benefits 50,000+ hectares in Bihar’s Mithilanchal region.

3. MSMEs, Entrepreneurship & Employment

Credit Guarantee Enhancements:

Micro/Small Enterprises: Cover raised to ₹10 crore (additional ₹1.5 lakh crore credit in 5 years).

Startups: Cover doubled to ₹20 crore; 1% fee for 27 focus sectors.

Customized Credit Cards: ₹5 lakh limit for 10 lakh micro-enterprises on Udyam portal.

Fund of Funds for Startups: ₹10,000 crore corpus.

Footwear & Leather Sector: Aiming ₹4 lakh crore turnover and 22 lakh jobs; duty exemption on wet blue leather.

Gig Workers: Identity cards, healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana for 1 crore workers.

4. Healthcare & Education

Cancer Care: 200 Day Care Centres in district hospitals by 2025–26.

Customs Duty Exemptions: 36 lifesaving drugs fully exempted; 6 drugs at 5% duty.

Medical Education: 10,000 new seats in 2025–26 (75,000 target in 5 years).

Atal Tinkering Labs: 50,000 to be set up in government schools.

Bharat Net: Broadband for all rural secondary schools and primary health centres.

5. Infrastructure & Urban Development

SWAMIH Fund 2: ₹15,000 crore for completing 1 lakh housing units; 40,000 units by 2025.

Urban Challenge Fund: ₹1 lakh crore for cities as growth hubs, water, and sanitation.

Maritime Development Fund: ₹25,000 crore corpus for shipbuilding and port infrastructure.

UDAN Scheme Expansion: 120 new regional connectivity destinations; 4 crore passengers targeted.

6. Energy & Environment

Nuclear Energy Mission: ₹20,000 crore for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs); 5 operational by 2033.

Clean Tech Manufacturing: Incentives for EV batteries, solar PV cells, and wind turbines.

Critical Minerals: Duty exemptions on cobalt, lithium-ion scrap, and 12 others to boost domestic production.

7. Tourism & Export Promotion

50 Tourist Destinations: Upgrade via skill programs, homestay loans, and e-visa streamlining.

Export Promotion Mission: Joint initiative by Commerce, MSME, and Finance Ministries for credit access and cross-border support.

8. Reforms & Ease of Doing Business

FDI in Insurance: Limit raised to 100% for companies reinvesting premiums in India.

Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0: Decriminalizes 100+ legal provisions.

Regulatory Reforms: High-Level Committee to review non-financial sector licenses and certifications.

Extended Deadlines: Startup incorporation benefits extended till 1.4.2030; IFSC benefits till 31.3.2030.

9. Indirect Tax Measures