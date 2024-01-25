Interim Budget 2024: From cap on realty prices to tax benefits for salaried people, here's what aam aadmi wants

Lower taxes, more rebates for senior citizens, more expenditure on healthcare and infrastructure, direct flights to Lakshadweep from state capitals and a cap on real estate prices. These are some of the things on the wishlist of the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as they await the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25 by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Citizens had submitted their suggestions to the government as part of the Jan Bhagidari initiative. The government seeks suggestions from individuals every year ahead of the Budget making exercise.

“Your ideas can contribute towards making the Budget-making process more participative and inclusive.

Share your innovative thoughts, strategic insights and transformative ideas that can pave the way for India to emerge as a global economic powerhouse. We eagerly anticipate your contributions, recognizing the pivotal role you play in steering the economic trajectory of our country,” the government had said on the MyGov portal. In all, the portal received a little over 1,200 submissions.

With this being an Interim Budget ahead of the General Elections, a large number of proposal revolve around giving some sops to the middle class to help increase their spending capacity.

Some of the suggestions include a review of the income tax slabs for salaried individuals who already have to pay tax on their salaries. Fiscal incentives for senior citizens, including loans to renovate and paint their houses, more health insurance schemes and discount on train tickets are some of the key asks.

Suggestions have also poured for reverting to the Old Pension Scheme for government employees as well as a review of the ration card scheme to do away with distinctions and also provide free foodgrains to senior citizens over 65 years of age.

Another suggestion was to increase the taxes on pan masala, gutkha, alcohol and cigarettes. This would not only lower the risk of cancer but also ensure cleaner surroundings in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the respondents said.

Citizens have also sought government intervention to lower school fees to lower the financial burden on students and have also sought greater allocation for health and education to improve the quality of services.

Others have sought measures to promote sustainable development, and support innovation and technology as well as a focus on skill development, digital literacy, and encouraging investments in renewable energy.

Some of the out of the box proposals include a plan to cap real estate prices to make homes affordable for the middle class. Another proposal was to do away with all direct taxes and have a single goods and services tax rate in its place and giving tax incentives to companies allowing work from home to employees.



