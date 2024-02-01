'Picture abhi baki hai': Shashi Tharoor rejects BJP's claims on 2024 polls, criticises interim budget

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a strong rebuttal on Thursday, rebuffed the BJP's assertions that the outcome of the 2024 elections was predetermined, stating firmly, "Picture abhi baki hai" (The picture is still left). Tharoor's remarks came as a response to the BJP's claims and his critique of the interim Union budget, which he likened to the Modi government's final budget.

Tharoor took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's portrayal of GDP, asserting that under the current regime, 'G' stands for governmental intrusion and tax terrorism, 'D' for demographic betrayal, and 'P' for poverty and rising inequality.

Expressing disappointment with the interim Union budget, Tharoor highlighted startling omissions, particularly the absence of any mention of unemployment in the finance minister's address. He slammed the government's track record, giving it a "failing grade" for failing to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Inflation, especially in food items, has reached alarming levels, making it increasingly difficult for the bottom 20 per cent to afford basic necessities," Tharoor stated during an interview at the PTI headquarters. He criticised the government for attempting to sway voters with identity appeals, such as the Ram Mandir, instead of addressing economic realities.

Responding to Sitharaman's remarks about presenting a detailed roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' in the full budget in July, Tharoor reiterated, "Picture abhi baki hai," emphasizing that votes cannot be counted until they are cast.

Tharoor urged the opposition to unite and urged voters to prioritize their economic well-being over identity politics. Reflecting on the BJP's electoral success despite economic challenges, he highlighted regional differences in voting patterns.

Critiquing the Union budget further, Tharoor remarked that it sounded more like a final budget than an interim one, suggesting that the government had run out of ideas. He criticized the finance minister for ignoring critical issues like unemployment and misleading claims about foreign investment and poverty reduction.

Tharoor dismissed the government's promise of a white paper on the economy's mismanagement before 2014, questioning the credibility of their data and accusing them of selective calculations.

Regarding Sitharaman's assertion on secularism in action through the saturation approach, Tharoor expressed scepticism, citing betrayals of democracy and diversity under the current administration. He lamented the erosion of India's once-respected diversity, alleging ongoing assaults on minorities across the country.

