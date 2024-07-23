Union Budget 2024: 'Nalanda to be developed as tourist centre,' FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils major initiative to boost tourism in bihar

In a significant move aimed at revitalising the eastern region of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the potential for tourism in Bihar, particularly around historical and religious sites. "Nalanda will be supported as a tourist centre, accompanied by efforts to revamp the historic Nalanda University," she revealed.

Related Articles

Notably, the Mahabodhi Temple corridor in Bodhgaya is set to receive a transformation on the lines of the illustrious Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor. The Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya will also be upgraded to world-class heritage sites, thereby enhancing their appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Sitharaman announced a comprehensive strategy for the development of Gaya city in Bihar as an industrial hub. She emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and tourism in the area.

"On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor, we will support the establishment of an industrial node in Gaya," Sitharaman stated, highlighting the importance of this initiative for regional development.

As part of this ambitious plan, a substantial allocation of ₹26,000 crores has been earmarked for several key infrastructure projects. These include the Patna-Purnea expressway, the Buxar-Bhagalpur highway, and a two-lane bridge over the Ganga river in Buxar, along with the Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga corridor. The Finance Minister described these projects as crucial for catalyzing growth in the eastern part of the country.In addition to industrial development,

These initiatives are expected to not only boost tourism in Bihar but also create jobs and drive economic development across the region, reflecting the government's broader vision for a prosperous and connected India.

