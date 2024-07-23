Budget 2024: Industrial nod in Gaya, financial package for Andhra, FM Sitharaman's massive bonanza for Bihar, AP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a massive financial assistance package for Andhra Pradesh and big-ticket projects for Bihar. "Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act - Our government has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said while presenting the Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha.

For Bihar, Sitharaman announced an industrial nod at Gaya. "On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor, we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar." She said the move would catalyse the development of the easter region. "We will also support the development of road connectivity projects- Patna -Purnea expressway, Buxar- Bhagalpur highway, Bodhgaya- Rajgir-Vaishali- Darbhanga, and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar for Rs 26,000 crores."

Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, two critical partners in the NDA, have been demanding special packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Besides the industrial nod, the finance minister said that Rs 11,500 crore would be spent on flood control measures to reduce flooding in Bihar.

It was raning bonanza for Bihar in Sitharaman's budget. She announced that the Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodhgaya will be supported and transformed into world-class heritage on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The finance minister also announced that the Centre will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving the Nalanda University.

For Andhra Pradesh, Sitharaman said the Centre was committed to financing and early completion of the crucial projects such as Polavaram. "Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country's food security as well," she said.

The finance minister said funds would be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways, and roads. She announced additional allocation for capital investment on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor.

"In the Koparthy node on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Orvakal node on the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor, an additional allocation will be provided this year towards capital investment for economic growth," she said.

Sitharaman acknowledged the need for giving grants to backward regions in Andhra. "Grants for backward regions of Rayalseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra as stated in the Act will be provided," she said.