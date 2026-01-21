Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
Budget 2026: All about Public Account, common items included, its significance

Budget 2026: All about Public Account, common items included, its significance

As Budget 2026 approaches, understanding the different accounts through which government finances are routed helps decode the fine print of fiscal management.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 21, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Budget 2026: All about Public Account, common items included, its significance

Not all money reflected in the Union Budget belongs to the government; some of it is held in trust, and that trust is recorded in the Public Account. As Budget 2026 approaches, understanding the different accounts through which government finances are routed helps decode the fine print of fiscal management. One such key but often overlooked component is the Public Account, which reflects funds the government manages on behalf of others rather than money it owns.

Advertisement

What is a Public Account?

The Public Account of India includes funds that do not belong to the government but are held by it in a trustee capacity. These are receipts that the government is obligated to return or transfer to their rightful owners. Because the money is not the government’s own income, transactions under the Public Account do not directly affect the fiscal deficit.

Common items included in a public account

Common items under the Public Account include provident funds (such as employee contributions), small savings collections, deposits of state governments and other trust funds. When citizens invest in schemes like the Public Provident Fund or National Savings Certificates, the money comes into the Public Account. Similarly, court deposits or security deposits collected by government departments are parked here until they are repaid.

Advertisement

Unlike expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India, spending from the Public Account does not require Parliament’s approval. This is because the government is merely returning or reallocating money that already belongs to others, not spending public revenue.

Significance of public account

A public account is a transparent, separate fund for handling money that the government holds in trust, acting as a banker rather than an owner. Through public accounts, the government ensures that these non-revenue funds are managed responsibly and returned to rightful owners. 

It also offers insights into savings behaviour, public trust in government-backed instruments and liquidity management. Large inflows may indicate strong household savings, while significant outflows reflect repayments or withdrawals. For policymakers, careful handling of the Public Account is crucial to maintaining credibility and ensuring that entrusted funds are available when needed.

Advertisement

Simply put, the Public Account acts as the government’s safe custody ledger—tracking money it holds temporarily, responsibly and with the obligation to give it back.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today