Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shrunk by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21. The GDP growth data accounts for the months of April, May and June, when a strict national lockdown was in place in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only sector which managed to survive the slump was agriculture, which registered a growth of 3.4 per cent. But the others were hit hard. Watch the video for more.