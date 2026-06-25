LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 25, 2026): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India, despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29.

Advertisement

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained stable since June 1, whereas PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May this year. Another respite for consumers is that India's energy supplies might see some relief due to the partial movement of oil cargo from the Strait of Hormuz.

MUST READ | Alert! Your LPG subsidy could stop on June 30 unless you do this one thing

Moreover, the US has also waived sanctions on Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and crude oil imports for 60 days. At present, crude oil prices are below over 1% compared to Wednesday. Brent crude stands at $72.34 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $69.14 per barrel on June 25.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 25

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

DON'T MISS THIS | LPG vs PNG: What India’s new 30-day gas rule means for millions of households

CNG prices across major cities on June 25

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 25

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, the government has reduced the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.