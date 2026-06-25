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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 25, 2026): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 25, 2026): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Another respite for consumers is that India's energy supplies might see some relief due to the partial movement of oil cargo from the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 25, 2026 8:20 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 25, 2026): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other citiesWhile LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India, despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29. 

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained stable since June 1, whereas PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May this year. Another respite for consumers is that India's energy supplies might see some relief due to the partial movement of oil cargo from the Strait of Hormuz. 

MUST READ | Alert! Your LPG subsidy could stop on June 30 unless you do this one thing

Moreover, the US has also waived sanctions on Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and crude oil imports for 60 days. At present, crude oil prices are below over 1% compared to Wednesday. Brent crude stands at $72.34 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $69.14 per barrel on June 25. 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 25

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 3,113.50

Bengaluru

 3,198.50

Hyderabad

 3,367.50

Mumbai

 3,067.50

Chennai

 3,283.50

Kolkata

 3,255.50

Jaipur

3,141.50

Noida

3,113.50

Gurugram

3,130.50

Chandigarh

3,136

DON'T MISS THIS | LPG vs PNG: What India’s new 30-day gas rule means for millions of households 

CNG prices across major cities on June 25

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Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, the government has reduced the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 8:20 AM IST
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