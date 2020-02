All 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has said. Community surveillance and contact tracing are going on by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs. The Health Ministry in coordination with central ministries and all states/UTs is taking adequate measures for management of nCoV in India. Watch the video for more.