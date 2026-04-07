Vande Bharat food scare: Passenger finds insect in meal; IRCTC fines vendor ₹10 lakh, issues termination notice

In a troubling incident aboard the Vande Bharat Express, a passenger found an insect in his meal while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, raising fresh concerns over food safety on India’s premium trains.

The incident, which was shared on social media platform X, quickly gained traction, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to take swift action.

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Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad → Mumbai). Atleast 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that.



Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group).@fssaiindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial



Just one request to the… pic.twitter.com/rNrfVaNN5b — Aditya Didwania (@adityadidwania) April 6, 2026

The passenger, visibly disturbed, posted photos and videos of the meal, showing a dal-chawal box with what appeared to be a cockroach-like insect. He identified the food supplier as M/S Brandavan Food Products, part of the RK Group, and tagged railway authorities, demanding strict action.

In his post, he wrote, “Please raid the vendor. I am certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards. When found guilty, their licence should be cancelled. I hope this doesn’t get settled through bribes.”

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IRCTC acts, imposes penalty

Responding to the complaint, IRCTC announced a penalty of ₹10 lakh on the vendor and issued a termination notice for its contract. The catering authority also said the kitchen involved has been sealed for deep cleaning and pest control.

In a statement, IRCTC expressed regret over the incident, saying, “The matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness,” and reiterated that “hygiene and passenger safety remain our topmost priority.”

Concerns over food safety resurface

The episode triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users questioning the quality checks and hygiene standards of railway catering services.

“The age-old and flawed tender process is to be blamed. Operators clear technical checks on paper, but the ground reality is very different,” one user wrote.

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Another user claimed that such vendors continue to operate widely. “They cannot blacklist this vendor; they are everywhere in IRCTC. Your demand for an audit is valid, but it will never happen. They already know the condition,” the comment read.

Some passengers advised caution while travelling. “This is the new normal—don’t eat food from train vendors or stations. Always carry your own food,” a third user said.

Larger issue at play

The incident has once again brought attention to food hygiene standards in railway catering, especially on semi-high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, which are positioned as premium travel options.

With rising passenger expectations, experts say consistent audits, stricter vendor accountability, and better monitoring mechanisms are essential to ensure food safety.

For now, IRCTC’s swift action may offer some reassurance, but the incident underscores the need for systemic improvements to restore passenger confidence.