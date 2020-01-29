Coronavirus outbreak: How it will affect world economy

The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with new fatalities being reported frequently. Nearly 6,000 people have been affected. Health experts have warned the epidemic may reach its climax in the next 10 days.. More than 130 people have died from the disease already. Apart from the deaths what is also causing worry is the way it will impact world economy at a time when it was starting to look up. China and the US have just signed the first phase of the economic and trade agreement. But due to the spread of the virus, trade with China seems difficult. Countries have cancelled flights to the country, Wuhan, an industrial hub, is in a lockdown and people are fleeing China. Watch the video for more.



